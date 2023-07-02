Schistosomiasis is caused by a parasite called a fluke, which is a type of roundworm. Adult flukes are about ¼ to ¾ of an inch long (1 to 2 centimeters).

You get schistosomiasis from swimming, wading, or bathing in fresh water that has these flukes.

While you're in the water, the flukes get on your skin

The flukes burrow into your skin, and then they travel through your blood to your bladder or intestine

The flukes in your bladder or intestine lay many eggs:

The eggs irritate your tissues and cause ulcers, scars, and bleeding

Some eggs flow from the intestine to the liver

The eggs leave your body in your stool or urine

If your urine or stool get into fresh water, the eggs hatch and grow up to be able to infect somebody else

When eggs flow from the intestine to the liver, your liver can become inflamed. That can lead to scarring and increased pressure in the portal vein. The portal vein carries blood between the intestinal tract and the liver. High blood pressure in the portal vein (called portal hypertension) can cause your spleen to enlarge. It can also cause bleeding from veins in your esophagus (the "food pipe" that connects your throat and your stomach).