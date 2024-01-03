Fever in Adults: What Is a Fev... video

Fever is a body temperature higher than about 100° F (37.8° C). Fever isn't just feeling hot or sweaty. To qualify as a fever, your temperature must be high, as measured by a thermometer.

Normal body temperature isn't the same in everybody, but it's usually around 98.6° F (37° C). Normal body temperature can be up to 1 degree above or below this in some people.