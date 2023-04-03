How can doctors tell if I have an immunodeficiency disorder?

Doctors suspect an immunodeficiency disorder if you're sick a lot, your sicknesses are more severe, or you don't respond normally to treatment. They usually do:

Blood tests

Blood tests may show a very low white blood cell count or low levels of substances made by your immune system. You'll be given an HIV test if you have risk factors for HIV infection. If your child has signs of immunodeficiency doctors may do genetic testing.

Depending on your symptoms, doctors may also do: