Prolactin is a hormone from your pituitary gland that causes your breasts to make milk. Prolactin normally increases in women who have just given birth, so they can breastfeed their baby. Too much prolactin causes your breasts to make milk even when you're not pregnant. Prolactin can even make a man's breasts produce milk.

The most common cause of galactorrhea in men and women is:

A tumor on your pituitary gland that causes the gland to make too much prolactin

Other causes of having too much prolactin include:

Certain medicines (some high blood pressure medicines and birth control pills)

Underactive thyroid gland (hypothyroidism)

Chronic kidney disease

Liver disease

Certain lung cancers

Having too much prolactin also can affect sexual function and fertility in men and women.