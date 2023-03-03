The retina is a layer of cells at the back of your eye that's sensitive to light and sends signals to the brain that allow you to see.

The retina is fed by many small blood vessels. These blood vessels can become damaged in people with diabetes. The vessels can leak blood and damage the retina. Sometimes the damaged vessels grow back abnormally, which can make the problem worse.

What is diabetic retinopathy? Diabetic retinopathy is damage to your retina caused by having diabetes. People with diabetes have high blood sugar. High blood sugar damages blood vessels. Small blood vessels in the kidney and the eye are especially at risk for damage. Everyone with diabetes has some changes to their retina

You can have diabetic retinopathy and not know it

If diabetic retinopathy gets worse, you can have problems with your vision

Doctors treat severe diabetic retinopathy with laser treatments and shots into the eye

What causes diabetic retinopathy? Diabetes can damage the blood vessels in the eyes. People with diabetes often also have high blood pressure. High blood pressure can also cause changes to the blood vessels in your eyes that can hurt your retinas. Without treatment, diabetic retinopathy gets worse the longer you have diabetes. Pregnancy can also make diabetic retinopathy worse.

What are the symptoms of diabetic retinopathy? You may not have symptoms at first, but usually diabetic retinopathy causes: Slow, steady vision loss

Blind spots

Blurriness in the middle of your vision Later, you may have symptoms such as: Floaters (dark spots that seem to be moving across your field of vision)

Flashing lights

Sudden, severe, painless vision loss Depending upon the areas of the retina that have been damaged, some people don't have vision loss even when diabetic retinopathy is severe.

How can doctors tell if I have diabetic retinopathy? To tell if you have diabetic retinopathy, doctors will: Use an ophthalmoscope (an instrument with a light for looking inside the eye) to look for leaky blood vessels and growth of abnormal new vessels



Take pictures of your retina