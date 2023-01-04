What are the symptoms of an inguinal hernia?

Usually, the only symptom of an inguinal hernia is a:

Painless bulge in your groin or scrotum

The bulge may get bigger when you stand and smaller when you lie down. Usually you or your doctor can push the bulge back into your belly.

An incarcerated hernia is when a loop of your intestine gets stuck in the hernia. This can cause a blocked intestine.

A strangulated hernia is when your intestine is trapped so tightly that its blood supply is cut off. The part of the intestine that isn't getting enough blood can die and, if not treated, that can kill you. A strangulated hernia can cause the following symptoms: