The foreskin of the penis and the glans penis (the cone-shaped end of the penis) can be inflamed.

Balanitis , which is inflammation of the glans penis, most commonly occurs when hygiene is poor.

Posthitis is inflammation of the foreskin.

Balanoposthitis is inflammation of both the glans penis and the foreskin.

Men who develop balanoposthitis have an increased chance of later developing phimosis or paraphimosis (problems related to the foreskin) and penile cancer.

Causes of Penile Inflammation Inflammation of the penis can be caused by infections, such as yeast infections, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and scabies. When secretions become trapped under the foreskin, they may become infected, leading to posthitis. Noninfectious causes include skin disorders, including allergic reactions (for example, to a latex condom or to birth control liquids or gels), lichen planus, psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis, and balanitis xerotica obliterans. Balanoposthitis often begins with balanitis. It develops more often if The foreskin is tight

The man has diabetes mellitus

Symptoms of Penile Inflammation Inflammation of the penis causes Pain

Itching

Redness

Swelling

Discharge from underneath the foreskin Often, the symptoms begin within 2 or 3 days after sexual intercourse. Sores on the penis and swollen lymph nodes in the groin can develop.

Diagnosis of Penile Inflammation A doctor's evaluation Doctors usually diagnose penile inflammation by examining the penis and genital area. Doctors may ask about whether the man has used latex condoms. Blood sugar may be measured to test for diabetes, and tests for yeast infections and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) may be done.