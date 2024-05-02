Portal vein thrombosis is blockage or narrowing of the portal vein (the blood vessel that brings blood to the liver from the intestines) by a blood clot.

Most people have no symptoms, but in some people, fluid accumulates in the abdomen, the spleen enlarges, and/or severe bleeding occurs in the esophagus.

Doppler ultrasonography can usually confirm the diagnosis.

The cause is treated if possible, related problems are treated, and medications may be used to dissolve the clot or to prevent the clot from enlarging or reocurring.

(See also Overview of Blood Vessel Disorders of the Liver.)

Because the portal vein is narrowed or blocked, pressure in the portal vein increases. This increased pressure (called portal hypertension) causes the spleen to enlarge (splenomegaly). It also results in dilated, twisted (varicose) veins in the esophagus (called esophageal varices) and often in the stomach (called gastric varices) as well. These veins can bleed profusely.

Fluid accumulation in the abdomen (called ascites) is not common. But it may develop when people also have liver congestion (backup of blood in the liver) or liver damage, such as severe scarring of the liver (cirrhosis), or when large amounts of fluids are given intravenously to treat massive bleeding from ruptured varicose veins in the esophagus or stomach. If portal vein thrombosis develops in people with cirrhosis, their condition deteriorates.

Causes of Portal Vein Thrombosis Cirrhosis is a common cause of portal vein thrombosis, usually because blood flow through the severely scarred liver is slow. When blood flow is slow, blood is more likely to clot. Any condition that makes blood more likely to clot can cause portal vein thrombosis. Common causes differ by age group: Newborns: Infection of the umbilical cord stump (at the navel)

Older children: Appendicitis (infection can spread to the portal vein and trigger the formation of blood clots)

Adults: Excess red blood cells (polycythemia), certain cancers (liver, pancreas, kidney, or adrenal gland), cirrhosis, injury, disorders that make blood more likely to clot, surgery, and pregnancy Often, several conditions work together to cause the blockage. The cause is unknown in about one third of people.

Symptoms of Portal Vein Thrombosis Most people do not have any symptoms. In some people, problems gradually develop, resulting from portal hypertension. If varicose veins develop in the esophagus or stomach, they may rupture and bleed, sometimes profusely. People then vomit blood. The blood may also pass through the digestive tract, making stools black, tarry, and foul-smelling (called melena).

Diagnosis of Portal Vein Thrombosis Doctors suspect portal vein thrombosis in people who have some combination of the following: Bleeding from varicose veins in the esophagus or stomach

An enlarged spleen

Conditions that increase the risk of developing portal vein thrombosis (for example, umbilical cord infection in newborns or acute appendicitis in older children) Blood tests to determine how well the liver is functioning and whether it is damaged (liver tests) are done, but results are often normal. Doppler ultrasonography usually confirms the diagnosis. It shows that blood flow through the portal vein is reduced or absent. In some people, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or computed tomography (CT) is necessary (see Imaging Tests of the Liver and Gallbladder).