The human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine helps protect against infection by the strains of HPV that are most likely to cause the following:

The HPV vaccine contains only certain parts of the virus. The vaccine does not contain any live virus and thus cannot cause HPV infection.

For more information, see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccine information statement.

(See also Overview of Immunization.)

There are 3 vaccines for HPV:

Nine-valent: Protects against 9 types of HPV

Quadrivalent: Protects against 4 types of HPV

Bivalent: Protects against 2 types of HPV

All 3 HPV vaccines protect against the 2 types of HPV (types 16 and 18) that cause about 70% of cervical cancers and 90% of anal cancers. The nine-valent and quadrivalent vaccines protect against the 2 types of HPV (types 6 and 11) that cause more than 90% of genital warts, in addition to protecting against types 16 and 18. Only the nine-valent vaccine and quadrivalent vaccine are recommended for boys and men.

Only the nine-valent vaccine is currently available in the United States.

Administration of HPV Vaccine The HPV vaccine is given as an injection into a muscle in a 2-dose or a 3-dose series. If the initial dose of the HPV vaccination is given at age 9 to 14 years, a 2-dose series is given. If the initial dose of the HPV vaccination is given at age 15 years or older, a 3-dose series is given (see CDC: Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule by Age). The vaccine is recommended for All males and females at age 11 or 12 (but can be started at age 9) and previously unvaccinated or not adequately vaccinated people through age 26 years

Some adults age 27 to 45 years after discussing with their doctor their risk for new HPV infections and the possible benefits of vaccination for them

People who have a condition that weakens their immune system, including HIV infection, should receive a 3-dose series regardless of their age when the initial dose is given If people have a temporary illness, doctors usually wait to give the vaccine until the illness resolves (see also CDC: Who Should NOT Get Vaccinated With These Vaccines?).