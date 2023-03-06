Streptococcal Infections

Doctors suspect strep throat based on the following:

Fever

Enlarged and tender lymph nodes in the neck

Pus in or on the tonsils

Absence of cough

The main reason for diagnosing strep throat is to reduce the chance of developing complications (such as rheumatic fever) by using antibiotics. Because symptoms of group A strep throat are often similar to those of throat infection due to a virus (and viral infections should not be treated with antibiotics), testing with a throat culture or another test is necessary to confirm the diagnosis and to determine how to treat the infection.

Several diagnostic tests (called rapid tests) can be completed in minutes. For these tests, a swab is used to take a sample from the throat. If these results indicate infection (positive results), the diagnosis of strep throat is confirmed, and a throat culture, which takes longer to process, is not needed. However, results of rapid tests sometimes indicate no infection when infection is present (called false-negative results). If results are negative in children and adolescents, culture is needed. A sample taken from the throat with a swab is sent to a laboratory so that group A streptococci, if present, can be grown (cultured) overnight. In adults, negative results do not require confirmation by culture because the incidence of streptococcal infection and risk of rheumatic fever in adults is so low.

If group A streptococci are identified, they may be tested to see which antibiotics are effective (a process called susceptibility testing).

Close contacts of a person with a streptococcal infection should be checked for the bacteria if they have symptoms or have ever had complications due to streptococcal infection.