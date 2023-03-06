Toxic shock syndrome symptoms and prognosis vary depending on whether staphylococci or streptococci are the cause.

With either organism, symptoms develop suddenly and worsen rapidly over a few days. Blood pressure falls to dangerously low levels, and several organs (such as the kidneys, liver, heart, and lungs) malfunction or stop functioning (called organ failure). People may have a high fever, a red and sore throat, red eyes, diarrhea, and muscle aches. Some become delirious. A rash that resembles sunburn covers the entire body, including the palms and soles. Then, the skin sometimes peels. Fluid accumulates in tissues, causing swelling (edema). Blood does not clot normally, making bleeding more likely and more severe.

In streptococcal toxic shock syndrome, the infected wound, if present, is painful. Gangrene may develop around the wound. This syndrome is more likely to cause fever, a general feeling of illness (malaise), and severe pain at the site of the infection. Difficulty breathing due to respiratory failure (acute respiratory distress syndrome) is common. Even with treatment, 20 to 60% of people die.

Staphylococcal toxic shock syndrome is often less serious. Fewer than 3% of people die. Skin peeling, particularly on the palms and soles, is more common. The skin usually starts peeling 3 to 7 days after symptoms start. If people survive, recovery is usually complete.

When the source is a tampon infected by staphylococci, toxic shock syndrome commonly recurs, usually within 4 months of the first episode, if women continue to use tampons. Occasionally, the syndrome recurs more than once. Each episode tends to be milder. To reduce the risk of recurrences, women who have had the syndrome should not use tampons or diaphragms.