Immunotherapy is the use of medications that mimic or modify components of the immune system (such as tumor antigens and immune checkpoints—see also Overview of the Immune System) to fight disease. Immunotherapy is rapidly evolving, especially in the field of cancer treatment.
Several types (classes) of immunotherapeutic medications have been developed. Some of the most common classes are
Cytokines and cytokine receptors
Fusion proteins
Monoclonal antibodies
Cytokines and Cytokine Receptors
Cytokines are the chemical messengers of the immune system. White blood cells and certain other cells of the immune system produce cytokines when they detect a foreign substance (antigen). Examples of cytokines include interferons and interleukins. Cytokines transmit their message by attaching to specific molecules called receptors on the surface of another cell. Cytokines and their receptors are a bit like a key and lock. Different cytokines have different receptors.
Cytokines or their receptors can be produced in a laboratory. When given to a person, the artificial cytokine or cytokine receptor can be used to modify the person's natural immune response and treat many diseases.
Cytokines or cytokine receptors are used to do the following:
Treat cancers such as Kaposi sarcoma
Treat inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis
Treat viral infections such as hepatitis B and hepatitis C
Fusion Proteins
Fusion proteins are used to do the following:
Treat cancers such as some types of lymphoma
Treat inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and plaque psoriasis
Monoclonal Antibodies
Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are antibodies that are produced in a laboratory from living cells that have been altered to produce the desired antibody. When injected into a person's bloodstream, they act like the antibodies produced in the human bodyrheumatoid arthritis.
Monoclonal antibodies are used to do the following:
Treat many cancers (such as breast cancer and colorectal cancer) and inflammatory disorders (such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn disease, and psoriasis)
Prevent rejection of organ transplants
Because monoclonal antibodies are often used to suppress the immune system, they can have significant side effects such as an increased risk of infection or cancer and can also result in autoimmune disorders.