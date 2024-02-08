Brought to you byMSD logo
By Peter J. Delves, PhD, University College London, London, UK
Reviewed/Revised Feb 2024
Immunotherapy is the use of medications that mimic or modify components of the immune system (such as tumor antigens and immune checkpoints—see also Overview of the Immune System) to fight disease. Immunotherapy is rapidly evolving, especially in the field of cancer treatment.

Several types (classes) of immunotherapeutic medications have been developed. Some of the most common classes are

  • Cytokines and cytokine receptors

  • Fusion proteins

  • Monoclonal antibodies

Cytokines and Cytokine Receptors

Cytokines are the chemical messengers of the immune system. White blood cells and certain other cells of the immune system produce cytokines when they detect a foreign substance (antigen). Examples of cytokines include interferons and interleukins. Cytokines transmit their message by attaching to specific molecules called receptors on the surface of another cell. Cytokines and their receptors are a bit like a key and lock. Different cytokines have different receptors.

Cytokines or their receptors can be produced in a laboratory. When given to a person, the artificial cytokine or cytokine receptor can be used to modify the person's natural immune response and treat many diseases.

Cytokines or cytokine receptors are used to do the following:

Fusion Proteins

Fusion proteins are used to do the following:

Monoclonal Antibodies

Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are antibodies that are produced in a laboratory from living cells that have been altered to produce the desired antibody. When injected into a person's bloodstream, they act like the antibodies produced in the human bodyrheumatoid arthritis.

Monoclonal antibodies are used to do the following:

Because monoclonal antibodies are often used to suppress the immune system, they can have significant side effects such as an increased risk of infection or cancer and can also result in autoimmune disorders.

