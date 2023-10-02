People have the right to information about potential harms, benefits, and alternative treatments when making decisions about medical care, and they have the freedom to accept or refuse care. Before performing any invasive test or providing medical treatment, doctors must obtain permission from a competent patient in a manner that is informed and voluntary. The process is known as informed consent. (See also Overview of Legal and Ethical Issues in Health Care.)

The process of informed consent should involve discussion between the individual and the doctor. Patients should be encouraged to ask questions about their condition and treatment options, and doctors should share facts and insights along with support and advice. Doctors should present the information in a way that is understandable to the patient and communicates the harms and benefits clearly. United States federal law requires that doctors take reasonable steps to communicate adequately with patients who do not speak English or who have other communication barriers.

Increasingly, health care professionals use patient decision aids (PDAs) to help communicate medical information. PDAs include educational literature with graphics, photographs, and diagrams; decision grids; videos; website-based interactive programs, such as programs that ask questions and provide feedback. PDAs might even include structured personal coaching. People who use PDAs may feel less conflicted about medical decisions.

Informed consent is substantially achieved when patients understand

Their current medical status, including its likely course if no treatment is pursued

Potentially helpful treatments, including a description and explanation of potential harms, benefits, and burdens

Usually the health care professional's opinion as to the best alternative

Uncertainties associated with each of these elements

Typically, a document summarizing the discussion is signed by the patient for any major treatment decisions.

If the patient is incapable of giving informed consent (incapacitated), the doctor turns to the person (agent) named in a health care power of attorney. If none exists, the doctor may turn to another authorized surrogate decision maker. If urgent or emergency care is needed and an authorized decision maker is not immediately available, the doctrine of presumed consent applies. People are presumed to consent to any necessary emergency treatment unless they have specifically previously refused such treatment.