Home
/
About the MSD Manuals
/
Authors
/
thaddeus mason pope
/
Thaddeus Mason Pope, JD, PhD
Specialities and Expertise
health law, bioethics, medical malpractice, advance directives
Affiliations
Professor
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
Certifications
HEC-C
Select Awards, Achievements and Publications
Fulbright Canada Research Chair in Health Law, Policy and Ethics
Brocher Foundation Researcher
Manual Chapters and Commentaries
Chapters
Legal and Ethical Issues