Brought to you byMSD logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Perichondritis

ByBradley W. Kesser, MD, University of Virginia School of Medicine
Reviewed/Revised Feb 2024
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
GET THE QUICK FACTS

Perichondritis is infection or inflammation of the tissue that covers the cartilage of the external ear (the pinna or auricle).

Perichondritis may be caused by

  • Injuries

  • Burns

  • Insect bites

  • Ear piercings through the cartilage

  • Ear surgery

  • A boil on the ear

  • Spread of infections from the surface of the pinna

The infection also tends to occur in people who have inflammatory disorders (such as granulomatosis with polyangiitis) and whose immune system is weakened or in people who have diabetes.

Symptoms of Perichondritis

The first symptoms are redness, pain, and swelling of the pinna. The person may have a fever. Pus accumulates between the cartilage and the layer of connective tissue around it (perichondrium). Sometimes the pus cuts off the blood supply to the cartilage, destroying it and leading eventually to a deformed ear (called cauliflower ear). Perichondritis can be destructive, recur, and last a long time.

Treatment of Perichondritis

  • Antibiotics and corticosteroids

  • Removal of foreign objects, especially ear piercings through the cartilage part of the pinna

  • Warm compresses and incision and drainage of abscesses

  • Pain relievers

Doctors remove any foreign objects, such as an earring or a splinter.

If people have an abscess (collection of pus), doctors make an incision to drain the pus, enabling blood to reach the cartilage again, and leave a small drain in place for 24 to 72 hours. Antibiotics are given by mouth. Warm compresses may also help. Doctors may stitch (suture) the perichondrium to the cartilage to ensure that it heals correctly and thus avoid a deformity of the outer ear.

Pain relievers are also given.

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.