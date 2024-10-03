Bradley W. Kesser, MD
Specialities and Expertise
- Otology, Neurotology, Hearing Loss, Aural Atresia
Education
- Medical School: University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Residency: Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, University of Virginia
- Fellowship: Otology-Neurotology, House Ear Clinic, Los Angeles, CA
Certifications
- American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery – Neurotology
Select Awards, Achievements and Publications
- Diplomat, American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- University of Virginia Academy of Distinguished Educators
- Best Doctors in America, 2011-2021
- Co-author, Dizziness and Vertigo Across the Lifespan, Elsevier
- Past President, American Neurotology Society
