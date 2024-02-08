Causes of Dermatitis of the Ear Canal

Contact dermatitis of the ear canal is an allergic reaction to triggers such as nickel-containing earrings and numerous beauty products (for example, hairsprays, lotions, and hair dye). Putting some substances in the ear (such as water or cotton swabs) can worsen the condition.

Aural eczematoid dermatitis of the ear canal can occur spontaneously in some people who have certain kinds of dermatitis-like conditions such as seborrheic dermatitis and psoriasis.

The skin irritation and cracking caused by dermatitis may enable bacterial or fungal ear canal infections (acute external otitis) to develop.