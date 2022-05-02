Drug Effectiveness and Safety

The main goals of drug development are demonstrating the effectiveness and safety of the drug. Because all drugs can harm as well as help, safety is relative. The difference between the usual effective dose and the dose that causes severe or life-threatening side effects is called the margin of safety. A wide margin of safety is desirable, but when treating a dangerous condition or when there are no other options, a narrow margin of safety often must be accepted. If a drug's usual effective dose is also toxic, doctors do not use the drug unless the situation is serious and there is no safer alternative.

To help ensure that their treatment plan is as safe and effective as possible, people should keep their health care practitioners well informed about their medical history, drugs (including over-the-counter drugs) and dietary supplements (including medicinal herbs) that they are currently taking, and any other relevant health information. In addition, they should not hesitate to ask a doctor, nurse, or pharmacist to explain the goals of treatment, the types of side effects and other problems that may develop, and the extent to which they can participate in the treatment plan.

Making the Most of Drug Treatment People can help make their treatment plan as safe and effective as possible by telling the doctor, nurse, or pharmacist: What medical problems they have

What drugs (prescription and nonprescription) and dietary supplements (including medicinal herbs) they have taken in the previous few weeks

Whether they have or have had any allergies or unusual reactions to drugs, foods, or other substances

Whether they follow special diets or have food restrictions

Whether they are pregnant, plan to become pregnant, or are breastfeeding Additionally, people can help by Knowing the brand name, generic name, or both of a drug and knowing what the drug is taken for

Reading the label on drug containers carefully before taking a drug, whether prescription or nonprescription

Understanding what a drug is being taken for, how to know whether the drug is working, and what side effects are possible

Knowing how long the drug should be taken

Not drinking alcohol if so advised

Not chewing, cutting, or crushing a capsule or tablet unless so instructed

Not using household spoons to measure liquid drugs

Knowing what to do if they miss a dose

Using simple tools like charts or medication organizers to remember to take doses at the correct times

Storing drugs in the correct place (cool, dry place; out of sunlight; and away from children and pets)

Disposing of expired drugs properly

Never taking someone else's prescription drugs

Taking recommended preventive steps and participating in recommended health programs

Keeping a drug list handy

Keeping appointments

Seeking medical care promptly when a problem develops

Contacting their provider or pharmacist with any questions that may arise