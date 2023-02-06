Brought to you byMSD logo
Fiber

ByShilpa N Bhupathiraju, PhD, Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital;
Frank Hu, MD, MPH, PhD, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health
Reviewed/Revised Feb 2023
    Some foods contain fiber, which is a tough complex carbohydrate. Fiber may be

    • Partly soluble: It dissolves in water, and the body may be able to digest some of it.

    • Insoluble: It does not dissolve in water, and the body cannot digest it.

    Fiber in the diet helps mainly by adding bulk to the contents of the intestines. This helps make stool easier to pass and minimizes constipation. Fiber also may provide satiety (the feeling of fullness and relief of hunger). However, eating too much insoluble fiber can make you feel bloated and also interfere with absorption of certain vitamins and minerals.

    Authorities generally recommend that about 30 grams of fiber be consumed daily. In the United States, the average amount of fiber consumed daily is about 12 grams because people tend to eat products made with highly refined wheat flour and do not eat many fruits and vegetables. An average serving of fruit, a vegetable, or cereal contains 2 to 4 grams of fiber. Meat and dairy foods do not contain fiber.

    Table

    Comparing Soluble and Insoluble Fiber

    Type of Fiber

    Sources

    Functions

    Soluble

    Apples (mainly in the flesh of the apple)

    Barley

    Beans

    Citrus fruits

    Lentils

    Oat bran

    Oatmeal

    Pectin (from fruit)

    Rice bran

    Strawberries

    Helps reduce cholesterol levels

    May reduce the risk of atherosclerosis (including coronary artery disease)

    Insoluble

    Apples (mainly in the skin of the apple)

    Brown rice

    Pears

    Prunes

    Many vegetables, including cabbage, root vegetables, and zucchini

    Whole grains and whole-grain breads and pastas

    Provides bulk to feces and thus helps food move through the digestive tract, preventing constipation

    Helps eliminate cancer-causing substances produced by the bacteria in the large intestine

    Reduces pressure in the intestine, helping prevent diverticular disease

    Makes people feel less hungry because it adds bulk to the diet, makes people chew more slowly, and keeps food in the stomach longer—and is thus helpful in losing weight

    Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.