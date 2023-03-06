Medications for the Treatment of Stomach Acid

Antacids are chemical substances that neutralize stomach acid that has already been secreted and thereby raise the pH level in the stomach (make it less acidic). Antacids may be used alone for mild symptoms caused by stomach acid. But by themselves, antacids are not adequate treatment for serious acid-related disorders such as ulcers and severe gastritis. In those disorders, antacids are typically taken in addition to proton pump inhibitors or H2 blockers to help relieve symptoms in the early stage of treatment. Their effectiveness varies with the amount of antacid taken and with the amount of acid a person produces. Almost all antacids can be purchased without a doctor's prescription and are available in tablet, soft chew, or liquid form. However, antacids can interfere with the absorption of many different medications, so a pharmacist or doctor should be consulted about possible drug-drug interactions before antacids are taken.

(baking soda) and the strongest antacids, may be taken occasionally for fast, short-term relief. However, because they are absorbed by the bloodstream, continual use of these antacids may make the blood too alkaline (alkalosis), resulting in nausea, headache, and weakness. Therefore, these antacids generally should not be used in large amounts for more than a few days. These antacids also contain a lot of salt and should not be used by people who need to follow a low-sodium diet or who have heart failure or high blood pressure.

is a relatively safe, commonly used antacid. However, aluminum may bind with phosphate in the digestive tract, thereby depleting the body of calcium, reducing phosphate levels in the blood, and causing weakness, nausea, and a loss of appetite. The risk of these side effects is greater in people who have an alcohol use disorder, who are undernourished, and who have kidney disease, including those receiving dialysis. Aluminum hydroxide may also cause constipation.

is a more effective antacid than aluminum hydroxide. This antacid acts fast and neutralizes acids effectively. However, magnesium is also a laxative. Bowel movements usually remain regular if only a few tablespoons a day are taken. More than four doses a day may cause diarrhea. Because small amounts of magnesium are absorbed into the bloodstream, people with kidney damage should take magnesium hydroxide only in small doses. To limit diarrhea, many antacids contain both magnesium hydroxide and aluminum hydroxide.

Anyone who has heart disease, high blood pressure, or a kidney disorder should consult a doctor before selecting an antacid.