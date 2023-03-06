NSAIDs]), alcohol, and disorders of the immune system.

Erosive gastritis is commonly caused by alcohol, stress resulting from severe illness, and irritants such as medications, especially aspirin and other NSAIDs. Less common causes include Crohn disease, radiation, bacterial and viral infections (such as cytomegalovirus), the ingestion of corrosive substances, and direct injuries (such as by the insertion of a nasogastric tube). In some people, even a baby aspirin taken daily can injure the stomach lining.

Nonerosive gastritis is usually caused by Helicobacter pylori infection.

Infectious gastritis not caused by Helicobacter pylori is rare.

Viral gastritis or fungal gastritis may develop in people who have or have had a prolonged illness or an impaired immune system, such as those who have AIDS or cancer or those who take immunosuppressant medications.

Acute stress gastritis, a form of erosive gastritis, is caused by a sudden illness or injury. The injury may not even be to the stomach. For example, extensive skin burns, head injuries, and injuries involving major bleeding are typical causes. Exactly why serious illness can lead to gastritis is not known but may be related to decreased blood flow to the stomach, an increase in the amount of acid in the stomach, and/or to impairment of the stomach lining's ability to protect and renew itself.

Acute Gastritis Hide Details The small, scattered red dots are inflamed areas of the stomach lining caused by infection with Helicobacter pylori. Photo provided by David M. Martin, MD.

Radiation gastritis can occur if radiation therapy is delivered to the lower left side of the chest or upper abdomen, where it can irritate the stomach lining.

Postgastrectomy gastritis occurs in people who have had part of their stomach surgically removed (a procedure called partial gastrectomy). The inflammation usually occurs where tissue has been sewn back together. Postgastrectomy gastritis is thought to result when surgery impairs blood flow to the stomach lining or exposes the stomach lining to an excessive amount of bile (the greenish yellow digestive fluid produced by the liver).

Atrophic gastritis causes the stomach lining to become very thin (atrophic) and to lose many or all of the cells that produce acid and enzymes. This condition can occur when antibodies attack the stomach lining (termed autoimmune metaplastic atrophic gastritis). Atrophic gastritis can also occur in some people who are chronically infected with H. pylori bacteria. It also tends to occur in people who have had part of their stomach removed.

Eosinophilic gastritis may result from an allergic reaction to an infestation with roundworms, but usually the cause is unknown. In this type of gastritis, eosinophils (a type of white blood cell) accumulate in the stomach wall.

Ménétrier disease, a rare disorder whose cause is unknown, is a type of gastritis in which the stomach wall develops thick, large folds and fluid-filled cysts. The disease may be due to an abnormal immune reaction and has also been associated with Helicobacter pylori infection.