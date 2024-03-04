Asthma in Children

Doctors do not completely understand why some children develop asthma, but a number of risk factors are recognized:

Inherited and prenatal factors

Allergen exposure

Viral infections

Diet

If one or both parents have asthma, the risk of asthma is increased in their children. Children whose mothers smoked during pregnancy may be more likely to develop asthma. Asthma also has been linked to other factors related to the mother, such as young maternal age, poor maternal nutrition, and lack of breastfeeding. Prematurity and low birth weight are also risk factors.

In the United States, children in urban environments are more likely to develop asthma, particularly if they are from lower socioeconomic groups. Although it is not entirely understood, it is believed that poorer living conditions, greater potential exposure to triggers, and less access to health care contribute to the higher incidence of asthma in these groups. Asthma affects a higher percentage of non-Hispanic Black and Puerto Rican children in the United States.

Children who are exposed to high concentrations of certain allergens, such as dust mites or cockroach feces, at an early age are more likely to develop asthma. However, doctors have noticed that asthma is more common among children living in very clean, hygienic environments where they are exposed to fewer infectious diseases than children living in environments where they are exposed to more infectious diseases. Thus, doctors think that perhaps childhood exposure to certain substances and infections may actually help children's immune system learn not to overreact to triggers.

Most children who are having an asthma attack or who have been hospitalized for asthma have a viral infection (usually rhinovirus or the common cold). Children who have bronchiolitis at an early age often wheeze with subsequent viral infections. The wheezing may at first be interpreted as asthma, but these children are no more likely than others to have asthma during adolescence.

Diet may be a risk factor. Children who do not consume enough of vitamins C and E and omega-3 fatty acids or who have obesity may be at higher risk of asthma.