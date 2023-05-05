Social Anxiety Disorder in Children and Adolescents

Usually, social anxiety disorder is first noticed when

Children throw tantrums, cry, cling, freeze up, or withdraw or refuse to speak in social situations.

Adolescents worry excessively before going to a social event or prepare excessively before a class presentation.

They may then refuse to go to school or social events. The reason they give is often a physical symptom, such as stomachache or headache.

Children are terrified that they will humiliate themselves in front of their peers by giving the wrong answer, saying something inappropriate, becoming embarrassed, or even vomiting. When the fear is excessive, children may refuse to talk on the telephone or to leave the house.