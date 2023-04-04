The most common causes of a high number of eosinophils (called eosinophilia or hypereosinophilia) are

Allergic disorders

Infections by parasites

Certain cancers

Allergic disorders, including drug sensitivities, asthma (including eosinophilic asthma), allergic rhinitis, and atopic dermatitis, often increase the number of eosinophils. Many parasites, particularly ones that invade tissue, cause eosinophilia. Cancers that cause eosinophilia include Hodgkin lymphoma, leukemia, and certain myeloproliferative neoplasms.

If the number of eosinophils is only slightly elevated, people usually do not have symptoms, and the high number of eosinophils in the blood is only discovered when a complete blood count is done for other reasons. However, sometimes, particularly when the number of eosinophils is very high, the increased number of eosinophils inflames tissues and causes organ damage. The heart, lungs, skin, esophagus, and nervous system are most often affected, but any organ can be damaged.

Symptoms are related to the organ affected. For example, people may have a rash when the skin is affected, wheezing and shortness of breath when the lungs are affected, shortness of breath and fatigue (symptoms of heart failure) when the heart is affected, or throat and stomach pain when the esophagus or stomach is affected. Accordingly, eosinophilic disorders are diagnosed according to the location where the levels of eosinophils are elevated:

Eosinophilic cardiomyopathy (heart)

Eosinophilic colitis (large intestine)

Eosinophilic enteritis (small intestine)

Eosinophilic esophagitis (esophagus)

Eosinophilic gastritis (stomach)

Eosinophilic pneumonia (lungs)

Often, people are first tested and treated for more common causes of their symptoms. For example, they might undergo testing for infection and even receive antibiotics even though no infection is found. Because people still have symptoms after treatment, doctors often take a sample of tissue for examination (biopsy), which will show eosinophils within the organ that is affected.

Treatment of these conditions frequently includes oral corticosteroids.