Cellulitis is most commonly caused by Streptococcus and Staphylococcus bacteria. Streptococci spread rapidly in the skin because they produce enzymes that hinder the ability of the tissue to confine the infection. Cellulitis that is caused by staphylococci usually occurs around open wounds and pus-filled pockets (skin abscesses).

Many other bacteria can cause cellulitis. A strain of Staphylococcus that is resistant to previously effective antibiotics has become a more common cause of cellulitis. This strain is called methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). People who are exposed in a hospital or nursing facility commonly acquire a particular strain of MRSA that may respond differently to antibiotics than other strains of MRSA that are more common outside health care facilities.

Bacteria usually enter through small breaks in the skin that result from scrapes, punctures, surgery, burns, fungal infections (such as athlete's foot), animal bites, and skin disorders. Areas of the skin that become swollen with fluid (edema) are especially vulnerable. However, cellulitis can also occur in skin that is not obviously injured.

Certain types of bacteria can cause cellulitis when skin damaged by injuries (such as cuts) is immersed in water. The type of bacteria may depend on the type of water, for example, fresh-water ponds or small lakes, hot tubs, or sea water.

People whose immune system is weakened may be susceptible to bacteria that do not usually cause infections.