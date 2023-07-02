Animals and fish sometimes eat things contaminated with tapeworm eggs. The eggs hatch and burrow into the muscles of the animal or fish and form cysts.

A Beef Tapeworm

Most of the time, you get tapeworm infection when you:

Eat undercooked meat or fish that has tapeworm cysts

The cysts hatch into worms in your intestines. Then the tapeworms attach themselves to the lining of your intestines and grow.

Less often, people eat things contaminated with tapeworm eggs. Then the tapeworms can form cysts in your muscles. They also can form cysts in your liver, brain, and other organs and make you very sick.