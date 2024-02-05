VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
A virus is a microorganism, a tiny living organism. Other common microorganisms include bacteria. Viruses are much smaller than bacteria and can be seen only with the most powerful microscopes.
Unlike bacteria, viruses can't reproduce on their own. So when viruses get into your body, they take over certain cells and use structures in those cells to make more copies of the virus. This usually damages and then kills the cell. However, some viruses can stay inside cells for a long time without killing them.
There are thousands of different viruses. Some viruses infect people. Other viruses infect only animals. Only a few viruses can infect both people and animals.