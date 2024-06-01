Cardiomyopathy is a heart disease that directly affects the heart muscle. The heart muscle is needed to pump blood.

A problem with your heart muscle keeps your heart from pumping blood properly

If your heart doesn't pump blood properly, you can be short of breath, weak and tired, and have swelling in your legs

Cardiomyopathy can be caused by certain heart infections, alcohol, certain medicines, or be an inherited heart muscle problem

Doctors do an ultrasound of your heart (echocardiography) and sometimes cardiac catheterization or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of your heart

Doctors will treat the cause of your cardiomyopathy and give you medicine to improve your heart's pumping, but sometimes you'll need heart surgery

Other diseases can stress and weaken your heart muscle. Examples include heart attacks, bad heart valves, and chronic high blood pressure. But these diseases aren't considered cardiomyopathy because they only indirectly affect your heart muscle. In cardiomyopathy, the problem starts in your heart muscle.