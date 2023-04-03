Cardiac catheterization (also called cardiac cath) is a heart procedure done in a hospital. The doctor puts a thin plastic tube (catheter) through an artery and into your heart. Doctors get the tube to your heart by putting it in either:

A big artery in your groin

A small artery in your wrist

Your arteries are connected to your heart. So the doctor can push the catheter through the artery all the way to your heart.

Heart Catheter Image

When the catheter is in your heart, the doctor squirts a special liquid through the catheter. The liquid (called a contrast agent) shows up brightly on x-rays and outlines the inside of your heart. The doctor usually also puts the catheter into each of the arteries that feed your heart (coronary arteries) and squirts the contrast agent into them too. That outlines the inside of those arteries. This test is called coronary angiography.