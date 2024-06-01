Your heart rhythm is controlled by:

Pacemaker cells in your heart

Your brain

Hormones, minerals, and other substances in your blood

There are special pacemaker cells in a part of your heart called the SA node (sinoatrial node).

The Conduction System video

Pacemaker cells send out regular electrical signals to your heart muscle to make it contract

The pacemaker cells have their own natural rhythm of 60 to 100 signals per minute. However, nerves from your brain can send messages to the cells telling them to speed up or slow down.

Your heart's conduction system has tiny strips of tissue sort of like electrical wires.

The conduction system carries the pacemaker signals to the rest of your heart

The conduction system includes a gateway called the AV node (atrioventricular node). The AV node controls how signals pass from the upper chambers of your heart (atria) to the lower chambers (ventricles). When the conduction system is working properly, the signals get to each of your heart muscle cells at just the right time so your heart gives a good, strong beat that pumps blood properly.

Hormones, such as thyroid hormone made by your thyroid gland, affect your heart rhythm. Many medicines and chemicals also affect your heart rhythm.

Electrical Conduction System of the Heart Image

You also need the right balance of minerals (electrolytes, such as sodium and potassium) in your blood for your heart to beat properly.