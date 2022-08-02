An abscess is caused by an infection from bacteria, fungi, or parasites. The infection usually starts somewhere else and goes to your brain.

Infections can spread from another place in your head, such as your tooth, sinuses, or ear

Infections can travel through your blood from another part of your body

Sometimes infections enter your brain when you have a bad head injury or brain surgery.

People who have a problem with their immune system such HIV infection have an increased risk of brain abscess caused by toxoplasmosis or a fungus.