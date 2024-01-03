When should I see a doctor?

See your doctor right away if you have low back pain and any of these warning signs:

Numbness

Weakness in one or both legs

Problems with urinating or passing stool (poop)

Fever

Light-headedness or fainting

Severe pain anywhere in your belly

See your doctor within a day if you have low back pain and any of these warning signs:

History of cancer

Weight loss

Severe pain at night

You’re age 55 or older and there’s no obvious reason, such as an injury causing your pain

You’re at increased risk of infection because of medicines you take, recent surgery or injury, drug use or because you have HIV or AIDS

If your pain isn't severe and you have no warning signs, you can wait several days to see a doctor.