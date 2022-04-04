Brought to you byMSD logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Schizoaffective Disorder

ByCarol Tamminga, MD, UT Southwestern Medical Dallas
Reviewed/Revised Apr 2022 | Modified Sept 2022
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

Schizoaffective disorder is characterized by the presence of mood symptoms, such as depression or mania, plus the psychotic symptoms of schizophrenia.

Psychosis refers to symptoms such as delusions, hallucinations, disorganized thinking and speech, and bizarre and inappropriate motor behavior (including catatonia) that indicate loss of contact with reality. Affect refers to people's emotions and mood.

Doctors consider schizoaffective disorder when people have both psychosis and mood symptoms (such as depression or mania). The mood symptoms should be present for more than half of the total duration of illness and occur with two or more of the following symptoms of schizophrenia:

  • Delusions

  • Hallucinations

  • Disorganized speech

  • Grossly disorganized behavior

  • Negative symptoms (showing little or no emotion, decreased speech, inability to feel pleasure, lack of interest in relationships with other people)

For doctors to differentiate schizoaffective disorder from schizophrenia and mood disorders, they may need to do a long-term assessment of the person's symptoms and the nature of their progression.

Treatment of Schizoaffective Disorder

  • Often a combination of  drugs, psychotherapy, and community support

Because schizoaffective disorder often leads to long-term disability, people often require comprehensive treatment, including antipsychotic drugs, psychotherapy, and community support.

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.