Effects of Aging on the Male Reproductive System

It is not clear whether aging itself or the disorders associated with aging cause the gradual changes that occur in men's sexual functioning. The frequency, duration, and rigidity of erections gradually decline as men age (see Erectile Dysfunction). Levels of the male sex hormone (testosterone) tend to decrease, reducing sex drive (libido). Blood flow to the penis decreases. Other changes include

Decrease in sensitivity of the penis

Decrease in volume of fluid released during ejaculation

Reduced forewarning of ejaculation

Orgasm without ejaculation

After orgasm, penis becomes limp (detumescent) more quickly

After orgasm, longer period before an erection can occur (refractory period)

Beginning at about age 20, the production of testosterone (the main male sex hormone) in men usually begins to decrease an average of 1 to 2% per year. The period later in life when testosterone production has decreased enough to cause significant symptoms is sometimes described as male menopause, or andropause. However, the gradual hormone decline in men differs greatly from what women experience in menopause, during which female hormones almost always decline rapidly over just a few years. The rate of testosterone decline varies greatly among men. Some men in their 70s have testosterone levels that match those of the average man in his 30s.

Whether young or old, men with low testosterone levels may develop certain characteristics associated with aging, including decreased libido, decreased muscle mass, increased abdominal fat, thin bones that easily fracture (osteoporosis), decreased energy level, slowed thinking, and a low blood count (anemia). Low testosterone levels also increase the risk of coronary artery disease.