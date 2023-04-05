Diving Safety Precautions and Prevention of Diving Injuries

Divers should take precautions that minimize the risk of barotrauma and decompression sickness. To decrease their risk, divers should

Equalize the pressure in various air spaces, including the face mask (by blowing out air from the nose into the mask) and the middle ear (for example, by yawning or swallowing)

Avoid holding their breath and breathe normally during ascent, which should be no faster than 0.5 feet/second (0.15 meters/second), a rate that allows divers to gradually expel excess nitrogen and empty air-filled spaces (for example, the lungs and sinuses)

Make all required stops according to the depth and time of the dive required by the dive tables or computer

Include a 3- to 5-minute safety stop at 15 feet (4.6 meters)

Not fly for 15 to 24 hours after diving

To decrease other diving risks, divers should be aware of and avoid certain diving conditions, for example

Poor visibility

Currents requiring excessive effort

Cold temperatures

Diving alone

After use of illicit drugs, sedatives, and alcohol

Cold temperatures are a particular hazard because hypothermia can develop rapidly and compromise the diver’s judgment and dexterity. Hypothermia can also cause potentially fatal abnormal heart rhythms in susceptible people. Diving alone is not recommended.

Illicit drugs, sedatives, and alcohol in any amount may have unpredictable or unanticipated effects at depth and should be strictly avoided. Nonsedating prescription medications rarely interfere with recreational diving.