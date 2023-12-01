Other Eye Symptoms

People who have color blindness (dyschromatopsia) are unable to perceive certain colors, or they may perceive certain colors with different intensity than do people with normal color vision. For instance, in the most common form of color blindness (red-green color blindness), people are less able to distinguish dark or pastel green or red or both. At traffic lights, people with red-green color blindness can be guided by cues other than the color of the light.

Often, the changes are subtle, and many people are unaware they have color blindness.

Color blindness is usually present from birth and is nearly always due to an X-linked recessive gene, which means that almost all affected people are men. Women, who are not usually affected themselves, can pass the gene for color blindness on to their children.

Most cases of color blindness are due to a relative deficiency or abnormality of one of the types of light-sensing retinal cells (photoreceptors). Red-green color blindness, the most common form, is one example. Blue-yellow color blindness, however, may be caused by optic nerve disease and is usually due to acquired rather than inherited disease. Color blindness is also sometimes due to a problem with how the brain interprets color (rather than a problem with the eyes).

A person may be tested for color blindness if it is known that a family member has the abnormality. Some people may be tested because they notice they have difficulty with matching colors. Other people may be unaware of any problem until they are tested for a job or need a license (such as for piloting an airplane) that requires them to be able to distinguish colors.

Color blindness cannot be treated.