Vitamin B6 toxicity is rare but can result from taking high doses of vitamin B6 supplements.

carbohydrates, amino acids, and fats (lipids), as well as for normal nerve function and for the formation of red blood cells. It also helps keep the skin healthy. (See also Overview of Vitamins.)

Good sources of vitamin B6 include dried yeast, liver, other organ meats, whole-grain cereals, fish, and legumes.

Vitamin B6 in very high doses may be prescribed for such disorders as carpal tunnel syndrome or premenstrual syndrome, although there is little evidence of benefit.

Symptoms of Vitamin B6 Excess Taking very high doses of vitamin B6 may damage the nerves (called neuropathy), causing pain and numbness in the feet and legs. People may be unable to tell where their arms and legs are (position sense) and to feel vibrations. Thus, walking becomes difficult.

Diagnosis of Vitamin B6 Excess The diagnosis of vitamin B6 toxicity is based on symptoms and whether the person has a history of taking high doses of vitamin B6.