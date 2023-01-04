Rectal prolapse is a painless protrusion of the rectum through the anus.

A rectal prolapse is often triggered while straining, such as during a bowel movement.

The diagnosis is based on an examination and various viewing and imaging tests.

Rectal prolapse in infants and children usually heals without surgery.

Rectal prolapse in adults is treated surgically.

The rectum is the section of the digestive tract above the anus where stool is held before it passes out of the body through the anus.

The anus is the opening at the end of the digestive tract where stool leaves the body.

(See also Overview of the Anus and Rectum.)

Prolapse is when an organ slips out of its normal position in the body. Rectal prolapse causes the rectum to turn inside out, so that the rectal lining (rectal mucosa) is visible outside the body as a dark red, moist projection from the anus. Bleeding from the rectum can occur. Loss of control over bowel movements (fecal incontinence) is a frequent symptom.

Less commonly, the rectum protrudes into the vagina (rectocele). This disorder causes pain only when complications occur or when the prolapse is severe.

Rectal Prolapse Hide Details In this photo, the rectal lining (rectal mucosa) is visible outside the body as a dark red, moist projection from the anus (the opening at the end of the digestive tract where stool leaves the body). SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

A temporary prolapse of only the rectal lining often occurs in otherwise healthy infants, probably when the infant strains during a bowel movement, and is rarely serious.

In adults, prolapse of the rectal lining tends to persist and may worsen, so that more of the rectum protrudes.

A complete prolapse of the rectum (sometimes formally called procidentia, but this term can refer to any complete organ prolapse) occurs most often in women older than age 60.

Diagnosis of Rectal Prolapse A doctor's examination

Sigmoidoscopy, colonoscopy, or barium enema x-rays To determine the extent of a prolapse, a doctor examines the area while the person is standing or squatting and straining. By feeling the anal sphincter with a gloved finger, a doctor often detects diminished muscle tone. A sigmoidoscopy, colonoscopy, or barium enema x-rays of the large intestine may reveal an underlying disease.