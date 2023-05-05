Preventive Health Care Visits in Infants

The infant's length and height, weight, and head circumference are measured at every visit. The doctor examines the infant for various abnormalities, including signs of hereditary disorders or birth defects.

The eyes are examined, and vision is tested. Infants who were born very prematurely (before the completion of 32 weeks of development in the uterus) usually need more frequent eye examinations by an eye specialist to look for retinopathy of prematurity, which is an eye disease that occurs when infants are born before the blood vessels in their eyes are fully developed and may result in blindness, and for the development of refractive errors, which result in blurring of vision. These disorders are more common among infants who were born very prematurely.

The doctor checks the infant’s hips for signs that the hip joints are loose or dislocated (developmental dysplasia of the hip). The doctor checks the infant's teeth, if they are present, for cavities and the mouth for thrush, which is a common yeast infection among infants.

The doctor also examines the heart, lungs, abdomen, arms and legs, and genitals.