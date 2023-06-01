Subacute sclerosing panencephalitis, a progressive and usually fatal brain disorder, is a rare complication of measles that appears months or years later and causes mental deterioration, muscle jerks, and seizures.

Subacute sclerosing panencephalitis is caused by the measles virus.

The first symptoms are usually poor school performance, forgetfulness, temper outbursts, distractibility, sleeplessness, and hallucinations.

The diagnosis is based on symptoms.

There is no treatment for subacute sclerosing panencephalitis.

This disorder is usually fatal.

Subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE) is thought to be a long-term measles virus infection. The virus sometimes enters the brain during a measles infection. Measles virus may cause immediate symptoms of brain infection (encephalitis), or the virus may remain in the brain for a long time without causing problems.

SSPE occurs because the measles virus reactivates. In the past in the United States, for reasons that are not known, the disorder occurred in about 7 to 300 people per million people who had measles infection and in about 1 person per million people who received the measles vaccine. However, doctors think the people who developed SSPE after vaccination likely had a mild, undiagnosed case of measles before they were vaccinated and that measles infection, and not the vaccine, caused the SSPE.

SSPE is very rare in the United States and Western Europe because of widespread measles vaccination. However, analyses of more recent measles outbreaks suggest that the incidence of SSPE may be higher than previously thought.

Males are affected more often than females. The risk of developing SSPE is highest in people who contract measles before they are 2 years of age. SSPE usually begins in children or young adults, usually before age 20.

Symptoms of SSPE The first symptoms of SSPE may be poor performance in schoolwork, forgetfulness, temper outbursts, distractibility, sleeplessness, and hallucinations. Sudden muscular jerks of the arms, head, or body may occur. Eventually, seizures may occur, together with abnormal uncontrollable muscle movements. Intellect and speech continue to deteriorate. Later, the muscles become increasingly rigid, and swallowing may become difficult. The swallowing difficulty sometimes causes people to choke on their saliva, resulting in pneumonia. People may become blind. In the final phases, the body temperature may rise, and the blood pressure and pulse become abnormal.

Diagnosis of SSPE Tests on cerebrospinal fluid or blood

Imaging tests A doctor suspects SSPE in young people who have mental deterioration and muscle jerks. The diagnosis is confirmed by examination of cerebrospinal fluid, a blood test that reveals high levels of antibody to the measles virus, an abnormal electroencephalogram (EEG), and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or computed tomography (CT) that shows brain abnormalities. A biopsy of the brain may need to be done if the tests cannot reveal a cause.

Treatment of SSPE Antiseizure medications Nothing can be done to stop the progression of subacute sclerosing panencephalitis. Antiseizure medications may be taken to control or reduce seizures.