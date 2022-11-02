Legg-Calvé-Perthes disease involves destruction of the hip in children.

This disease is caused by a poor blood supply to the upper growth plate of the thighbone near the hip joint.

Typical symptoms include hip pain and trouble walking.

The diagnosis is based on x-rays and sometimes magnetic resonance imaging.

Treatment includes immobilization of the hip and bed rest.

(See also Overview of Bone Disorders in Children.)

Legg-Calvé-Perthes disease is an osteochondrosis, which is a group of disorders of the growth plate of bones that occur when the child is growing rapidly. Doctors are not sure what causes osteochondrosis, but the disorders do seem to run in families. Osgood-Schlatter disease, Köhler bone disease, and Scheuermann disease are other osteochondroses.

Legg-Calvé-Perthes disease develops most commonly among boys between the ages of 5 and 10. The disease usually affects only one leg. About 10% of children have a relative who has the disease.

Legg-Calvé-Perthes disease is caused by a poor blood supply to the upper growth plate of the thighbone (femur) near the hip joint. The poor blood supply causes the end of the thigh bone to die and collapse (avascular necrosis or osteonecrosis). The reason for the poor blood supply in Legg-Calvé-Perthes disease is not known. Other problems also can interrupt blood supply to the growth plates. Such problems include sickle cell disease and taking corticosteroid drugs. However, hip damage from these and other known causes is not considered Legg-Calvé-Perthes disease.

The Femur: Part of the Hip Joint

Symptoms of Legg-Calvé-Perthes Disease Legg-Calvé-Perthes disease can cause severe hip damage before significant symptoms occur. The severe damage may, however, lead to permanent arthritis of the hip. The first symptom of Legg-Calvé-Perthes disease often is pain in the hip joint and trouble walking. Pain begins gradually and progresses slowly. The pain tends to worsen when moving the hip or walking. Some children complain of pain only in the knee. A limp can develop, sometimes before the child has much pain. Eventually, joint movement becomes limited, and the thigh muscles may become wasted (atrophied) from lack of use.

Diagnosis of Legg-Calvé-Perthes Disease Usually x-rays

Sometimes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) The diagnosis of Legg-Calvé-Perthes disease is confirmed by x-rays. An MRI is done if x-rays are normal or the doctor needs more information on the severity. Later x-rays may show changes around the growth plate, such as a fracture or destruction of the bone. Doctors take x-rays of the child's skeleton if the disorder runs in the child's family or both of the child's legs are affected. These x-rays are taken to rule out hereditary disorders of the skeleton. Blood tests are done to rule out other disorders. Doctors try to determine whether the symptoms resulted from an injury.

Prognosis for Legg-Calvé-Perthes Disease Young children and children who have less damage when they are diagnosed have the best outcome.