Most people with microscopic polyangiitis have a fever, feel tired, and lose weight. Muscles and joints often ache.

Various organs may be affected:

Kidneys: The kidneys are affected in up to 90% of people. Blood, protein, and red blood cells appear in the urine, but often there is no sign of kidney malfunction until it is severe. Kidney failure may develop rapidly unless diagnosis and treatment are prompt.

Respiratory tract: If the lungs are affected, bleeding in the lungs may occur, causing people to cough up blood, feel short of breath, or both. The lungs may fill with fluid, and scar tissue may eventually develop. Fluid buildup and scar tissue cause difficulty breathing. Bleeding in the lungs, which may occur early in the disorder, requires immediate medical attention.

Skin: About one third of people have a rash of reddish purple spots and bumps, usually on the legs, feet, or buttocks. The nails may contain thin purplish lines, indicating bleeding (called splinter hemorrhages). Rarely, the blood supply to the fingers and toes is reduced.

Digestive tract: Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea may occur. Stools may contain blood.

Nerves: People may have tingling, numbness, or weakness in a limb.

Other organs, such as the heart, are affected less often.