Undernutrition Due to Hospitalization

Undernutrition may result from not consuming enough food or enough of an essential nutrient (such as vitamins and minerals). It may develop or worsen in a hospital. (See also Problems Due to Hospitalization.)

People who are hospitalized may eat less for several reasons:

Illness or medications may cause loss of appetite.

Food may be unfamiliar and unappetizing.

Some people are on a restricted diet, such as a low-fat or low-salt diet, which they may not enjoy.

Meals are served and removed at set times.

People may be served foods they do not like or cannot eat for philosophical or religious reasons (for example, because the foods are not kosher or halal).

For some people, eating in a hospital bed with a tray is difficult.

Some people need help or more time while eating. Often, by the time someone arrives to help with eating, the food has cooled and is even less appetizing.

If dentures are not brought to the hospital, are misplaced, or do not fit right, chewing can be difficult.

Water may be difficult to reach from a hospital bed.

Undernutrition is a serious problem, particularly for older adults and people who have chronic disorders. People who are undernourished cannot fight off infections. Sores and wounds heal more slowly, and recovery is less likely. Vitamin D deficiency is particularly common among people who are hospitalized. This deficiency increases the risk of fractures caused by falls.