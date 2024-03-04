Previous evidence showed that fish oil probably decreases heart attacks and death due to abnormal heart rhythms in people with coronary artery disease. Fish oil also appeared to decrease blood levels of triglycerides, a risk factor for coronary artery disease. Higher doses of fish oil may also decrease risk of coronary artery disease and heart failure without decreasing blood pressure. Recent studies showed that taking fish oil for 1 to 7 years decreased levels of triglycerides, but probably did not have much of an effect on heart attacks and death due to abnormal heart rhythms or in strokes in people with coronary artery disease. The 2019 American Heart Association science advisory described limitations of using nonprescription (over-the-counter) fish oil supplements and advised that only prescription products approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration be used for people with high triglyceride levels.

Scientific evidence supporting any benefit for people with rheumatoid arthritis is inconclusive.

Controlling risk factors for atherosclerosis (such as high blood pressure) and regularly eating more foods that have omega-3 fatty acids and more dark green leafy vegetables may help slow the progression of age-related macular degeneration. However, taking supplements of omega-3 fatty acids does not slow the progression of the disorder.

Some recent studies in animals suggest that omega-3 fatty acids may stop cancers from growing or slow their growth. However, these findings have not been replicated in humans.

Some evidence suggests that fish oil, as supplements or in food, helps relieve symptoms of dry eyes, but the evidence is inconsistent.

Observational evidence shows that individuals who take fish oil supplements may have less depression. However, any such effects have not been proven conclusively and are likely to be small.