Surgery is a medical procedure in which doctors make a cut in your body to treat a disease, injury, or other health problem. Some examples of surgery are taking out a tumor, opening a blockage in your intestine, or attaching a blood vessel in a new place to help blood flow to part of your body.

Emergency surgery treats a life-threatening problem right away, such as repairing a burst artery

Urgent surgery treats a serious problem within hours, such as removing an inflamed appendix

Elective surgery treats a problem that can wait until you're ready to have it fixed, such as replacing a knee joint or removing wrinkles on your face to help your appearance (cosmetic surgery)

Doctors sometimes refer to surgeries as major or minor.

Major surgery usually involves doctors cutting into your belly area, chest, or head. A team of doctors does this surgery in a hospital operating room while you're unconscious. Afterward, you'll usually stay one or more nights in the hospital.

Minor surgery doesn't involve opening up a big part of your body and doesn't usually affect your major organs. One doctor rather than a team may do this surgery in a hospital or other location (such as a doctor's office). Usually, you go home the same day.

If your doctor recommends that you have surgery, you may first want to get a second opinion, where you tell another doctor about your health problem and ask how that doctor would treat it. This lets you compare their treatment advice to your regular doctor's advice.