A CT scan exposes you to more radiation than a plain x-ray. For example, a CT of the abdomen uses about 300 to 400 times the amount of radiation used for a single-view x-ray of the chest. Doctors try to limit the total amount of radiation you're exposed to over your lifetime. Too much radiation can raise your chance of getting cancer.

For pregnant women and children, doctors try to use other tests unless CT is the best way to find a dangerous health problem.