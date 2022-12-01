What causes hair loss?

The most common cause of hair loss is male- or female-pattern baldness.

Male-pattern baldness starts at the forehead or top of head and spreads toward the back

Female-pattern baldness starts at the top of the head, and hair just thins out rather than leaving a bald patch

Male- and female-pattern baldness runs in families. It can start as early as your 20s and gets more common as you grow older.

Losing Hair

Other causes of hair loss include: