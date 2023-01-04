Your heart is a muscle that pumps blood through your body.

The Heart video

Your heart has four chambers. The atria are the two upper chambers in your heart—the right atrium and the left atrium. The ventricles are the two lower chambers in your heart—the right ventricle and the left ventricle.

The atria pump blood into the ventricles. Your right ventricle pumps blood to your lungs, and your left ventricle pumps blood into your body.

The heart has four valves that control how blood flows in and out of your heart. The valves are like one-way doors that keep blood flowing in the right direction. The four heart valves are:

Tricuspid valve: Located between the right atrium and right ventricle

Pulmonary valve: Located between the right ventricle and the pulmonary artery (major artery to the lungs)

Mitral valve: Located between the left atrium and left ventricle

Aortic valve: Located between the left ventricle and the major artery of the body (aorta)