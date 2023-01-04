The aorta is the main artery that carries blood away from your heart to the rest of your body.

Four heart valves control how blood flows in and out of your heart. The valves are like one-way doors that keep blood flowing in the right direction.

The aortic valve is between your heart and aorta. This valve opens into the aorta to let blood out of your heart. The valve closes to keep blood from running back into your heart.

Aortic stenosis is when your aortic valve won't open all the way. The narrowed valve makes it hard for your heart to pump out blood.

Certain disorders can cause the flaps on the aortic valve to get stiff and thick

Causes of aortic stenosis include birth defects or sometimes just getting older

The narrower the valve, the harder your heart has to work to pump out enough blood

When the valve is very narrow, your heart has to pump so hard that you develop heart failure

You may have chest tightness, feel short of breath, or pass out

Doctors can hear a heart murmur through a stethoscope and do echocardiography to diagnose aortic stenosis

Doctors may need to replace your aortic valve

(See also Overview of Heart Valve Disorders.)