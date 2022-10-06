What are the symptoms of conduct disorder?

Conduct disorder usually begins in late childhood or early adolescence (teen years).

Children with conduct disorder don’t relate well to other people. They may:

Act selfishly and not care about other people’s feelings

Lie, cheat, and steal

Use illegal drugs

Bully or threaten others and get into fights

Be cruel to animals

Assume other people are threatening them and become aggressive

Run away from home and skip school

Damage property, especially by setting fires

Not have an appropriate sense of guilt

Sometimes children with conduct disorder talk about killing themselves. Always take suicidal behavior seriously and immediately take your child to the doctor or a hospital emergency department.